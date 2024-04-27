Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth $1,473,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Getty Realty by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Getty Realty by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 12,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Getty Realty by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GTY. StockNews.com upgraded Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Getty Realty Stock Down 0.5 %

GTY opened at $26.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. Getty Realty Corp. has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $35.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.27). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 32.37%. The firm had revenue of $45.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.19 million. Analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.52%.

Getty Realty Profile

(Free Report)

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.