Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) and ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Head to Head Survey

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) and ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Diodes and ams-OSRAM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diodes 13.67% 12.79% 9.54% ams-OSRAM N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Diodes and ams-OSRAM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diodes $1.66 billion 2.02 $227.18 million $4.91 14.80 ams-OSRAM N/A N/A N/A $1.30 0.81

Analyst Ratings

Diodes has higher revenue and earnings than ams-OSRAM. ams-OSRAM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diodes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Diodes and ams-OSRAM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diodes 0 3 2 0 2.40 ams-OSRAM 1 0 0 0 1.00

Diodes presently has a consensus price target of $72.40, suggesting a potential downside of 0.39%. Given Diodes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Diodes is more favorable than ams-OSRAM.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.2% of Diodes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of ams-OSRAM shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Diodes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Diodes beats ams-OSRAM on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors. It also provides analog products, including power management devices comprising AC-DC and DC-DC converters, USB power switches, low dropout, photocoupler and linear voltage regulators; standard linear devices consisting of operational amplifiers and comparators, current monitors, voltage references, and reset generators; LED lighting drivers; audio amplifiers; and sensor products, such as hall-effect sensors and motor drivers. In addition, the company offers mixed-signal products, such as high speed mux/demux, digital switches, interface, redrivers, universal level shifters/voltage translators, clock ICs and packet switches; standard logic products comprising low-voltage complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) and advanced high-speed CMOS devices; ultra-low power CMOS logic; and analog switches; multichip products and co-packaged discrete, analog and mixed-signal silicon in miniature packages; and silicon and silicon epitaxial wafers used in manufacturing frequency control products and contact images sensors. It serves the industrial, automotive, computing, communications, and consumer markets through direct sales, marketing personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 1959 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets. The Lamps & Systems segment provides lamps and lighting systems for the automotive, industrial, and medical end markets. The company was formerly known as ams AG and changed its name to ams-OSRAM AG in January 2022. ams-OSRAM AG was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Premstätten, Austria.

