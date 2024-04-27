Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, an increase of 1,591.2% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Dunxin Financial Trading Up 3.3 %

Dunxin Financial stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. Dunxin Financial has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

About Dunxin Financial

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the microfinance lending business in the People's Republic of China. It offers consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans to micro sized enterprises, SMEs, sole proprietors, and individuals. The company is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

