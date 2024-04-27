Element Solutions (ESI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect Element Solutions to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.43 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.06%. Element Solutions’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect Element Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Element Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ESI opened at $23.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.32. Element Solutions has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $25.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.24.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ESI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Element Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Insider Activity at Element Solutions

In other Element Solutions news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 61,667 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $1,430,674.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,341,964. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Element Solutions news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 61,667 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $1,430,674.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,341,964. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Goralski sold 11,604 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $269,212.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,327,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,110 over the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Articles

