GeneDx (WGS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect GeneDx to post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. GeneDx has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.00 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 86.77% and a negative return on equity of 49.64%. On average, analysts expect GeneDx to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GeneDx Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:WGS opened at $11.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.01. GeneDx has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $12.57.

Insider Transactions at GeneDx

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 8,559 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $90,639.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,698 shares of the company's stock, valued at $706,331.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 3,253 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $34,449.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,927 shares in the company, valued at $306,336.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,820 shares of company stock valued at $146,354. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company's stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WGS. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of GeneDx from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of GeneDx to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

