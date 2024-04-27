Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Shares of Golar LNG stock opened at $25.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.72. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Golar LNG has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $25.90.
Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The shipping company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $78.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.85 million. Golar LNG had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 15.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Golar LNG will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.
