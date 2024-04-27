Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX) Receives $21.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MGX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Metagenomi in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Metagenomi in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Metagenomi in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Metagenomi in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Metagenomi in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Metagenomi Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Metagenomi

MGX opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35. Metagenomi has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,739,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,087,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Metagenomi Company Profile

Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

