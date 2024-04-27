Nanoco Group plc (OTCMKTS:NNOCF) Short Interest Update

Nanoco Group plc (OTCMKTS:NNOCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, an increase of 9,412.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 761.0 days.

Nanoco Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS NNOCF opened at $0.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.25. Nanoco Group has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.72.

About Nanoco Group

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of novel nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots consisting of fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and µLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; and HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in biometric facial recognition, optical diagnostics, LiDAR, and night vision applications in the sensor industry.

