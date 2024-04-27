Nanoco Group plc (OTCMKTS:NNOCF) Short Interest Update

Nanoco Group plc (OTCMKTS:NNOCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, an increase of 9,412.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 761.0 days.
Nanoco Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS NNOCF opened at $0.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.25. Nanoco Group has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.72.
