National Bankshares Trims SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Target Price to C$23.50

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$26.00 to C$23.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

SRU.UN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$26.64.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Trading Up 0.2 %

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at C$22.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$23.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.55. The company has a market cap of C$3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.24. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$20.67 and a one year high of C$26.42.

(Get Free Report)

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.