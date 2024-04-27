Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Raised by Analyst

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Healthcare Services Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Healthcare Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Healthcare Services Group Price Performance

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $10.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.73. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.05 million, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.49.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCSG. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 145,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.