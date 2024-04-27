Sigma Planning Corp Has $362,000 Stock Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 261.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $42.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.35. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $39.26 and a 1-year high of $69.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.48.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.