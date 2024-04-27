Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) PT Lowered to $145.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Summit Insights lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Shares of SLAB opened at $122.13 on Thursday. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $74.56 and a 52-week high of $166.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -36.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $106.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.45 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 328.7% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

