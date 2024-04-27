Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Short Interest Update

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 1,550.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Tenaz Energy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ATUUF opened at $2.94 on Friday. Tenaz Energy has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $3.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.87.
About Tenaz Energy
