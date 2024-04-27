Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Short Interest Update

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 1,550.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Tenaz Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATUUF opened at $2.94 on Friday. Tenaz Energy has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $3.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.87.

About Tenaz Energy

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

