Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Waste Management updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Waste Management Stock Performance
Shares of WM stock opened at $210.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.87. Waste Management has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $214.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.
Waste Management Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.10%.
Insider Activity
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently issued reports on WM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Management from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.21.
Waste Management Company Profile
Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Waste Management
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.