TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.000-1.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. TriNet Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.250-6.800 EPS.

TriNet Group Trading Down 16.8 %

TNET opened at $105.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $134.67.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.36 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 87.97% and a net margin of 7.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.41%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TriNet Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.50.

In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,385 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total transaction of $293,521.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TriNet Group news, CFO Kelly L. Tuminelli sold 4,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total value of $539,257.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,096,097.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total transaction of $293,521.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,180.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,052 shares of company stock worth $3,837,142 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

