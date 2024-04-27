Ternium (NYSE:TX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.54, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 10.21%. Ternium’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS.

Ternium Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Ternium stock opened at $43.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Ternium has a 12 month low of $35.22 and a 12 month high of $45.58.

Ternium Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. This is an increase from Ternium’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.10. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is 65.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ternium from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ternium from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ternium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.83.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

Featured Stories

