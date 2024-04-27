Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 1,401 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.07% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 522,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 9.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kevin L. Baker sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Great Southern Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Great Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement

GSBC opened at $52.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.38 and a fifty-two week high of $61.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.93 and its 200 day moving average is $52.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Great Southern Bancorp Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

