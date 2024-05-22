35,372,595 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,372,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,016,878,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.1% of Norges Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Norges Bank owned about 1.23% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,941,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,127,754,000 after purchasing an additional 201,441 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,417,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,166,546,000 after purchasing an additional 606,382 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,151,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603,090 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,089,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,798,612,000 after acquiring an additional 871,091 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,724,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,442,313,000 after acquiring an additional 457,184 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $199.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.38. The company has a market capitalization of $573.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $134.40 and a 52 week high of $205.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $1,062,990.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,304,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $1,062,990.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,304,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $1,101,861.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,081,127 shares of company stock valued at $198,695,364. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

