Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 4,034 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,034 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on EXC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.40 and its 200 day moving average is $36.90. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

