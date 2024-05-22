Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Makes New $895,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSPH. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

RSPH opened at $30.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.83. The stock has a market cap of $988.51 million, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $31.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.