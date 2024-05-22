Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 4th

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, May 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 22.60 ($0.29) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Big Yellow Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Big Yellow Group stock opened at GBX 1,232 ($15.66) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.01. Big Yellow Group has a 12 month low of GBX 901 ($11.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,268 ($16.12). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,081.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,099.77. The firm has a market cap of £2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1,225.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,359 ($17.27) price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,186 ($15.07) to GBX 1,285 ($16.33) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,236.50 ($15.72).

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 109 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 13 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.4 million sq ft.

