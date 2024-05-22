Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for UDR, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDRFree Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for UDR in a report issued on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.44 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.45. The consensus estimate for UDR’s current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for UDR’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on UDR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UDR from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.35.

UDR Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:UDR opened at $39.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $44.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.53.

UDR Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 123.19%.

Insider Transactions at UDR

In other news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $171,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,964.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of UDR

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in UDR during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $458,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 27,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,679,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,837,000 after buying an additional 292,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

