ING Groep NV Raises Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

ING Groep NV raised its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,715 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 63,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,175,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.31.

Paycom Software Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:PAYC opened at $179.58 on Wednesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $374.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.05.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $350,571.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,090,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,521,638.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.