iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Core Dividend ETF worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIVB. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 56,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DIVB stock opened at $44.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $352.02 million, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.58. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $20.77 and a 12-month high of $32.90.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.