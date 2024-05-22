JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.9% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Etfidea LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 13,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 174,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,341,000 after purchasing an additional 23,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 8,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at $108,782,092.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,081,127 shares of company stock worth $198,695,364. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $199.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $573.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $134.40 and a 1-year high of $205.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

