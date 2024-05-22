Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $890,000 Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Allegion were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Allegion by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,310,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $165,516,000 after acquiring an additional 23,155 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 214.1% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 242,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,699,000 after purchasing an additional 165,165 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 731,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,650,000 after purchasing an additional 19,284 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,215,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $407,391,000 after purchasing an additional 441,882 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 39.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 33,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 9,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $716,140.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $716,140.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $656,059.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,354.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ALLE opened at $123.55 on Wednesday. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $95.94 and a 52 week high of $136.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.51 and a 200-day moving average of $122.66.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Allegion had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $893.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Allegion’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Allegion from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALLE

Allegion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.