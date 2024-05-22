Leerink Partnrs Comments on Bruker Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bruker in a report issued on Monday, May 20th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Bruker’s current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $721.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.88 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BRKR. StockNews.com cut Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bruker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of BRKR opened at $76.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.81. Bruker has a one year low of $53.79 and a one year high of $94.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

In other Bruker news, Director Hermann Fritz Requardt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $1,350,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,618.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bruker in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

