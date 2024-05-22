Norges Bank Purchases New Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,376,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,902,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.21% of Aptiv as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 154,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,902,000 after acquiring an additional 41,135 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,120,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 361,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,411,000 after acquiring an additional 89,786 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,875,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 378,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,973,000 after purchasing an additional 65,354 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aptiv Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $82.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $113.60.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have commented on APTV shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.31.
Insider Transactions at Aptiv
In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
About Aptiv
Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.
