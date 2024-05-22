Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 5th

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th.
Old Dominion Freight Line has increased its dividend payment by an average of 38.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Old Dominion Freight Line has a dividend payout ratio of 14.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to earn $7.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.
Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 2.0 %
ODFL opened at $175.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $147.90 and a 12 month high of $227.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.70.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ODFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $207.50 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Vertical Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.08.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director John D. Kasarda sold 15,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.08, for a total transaction of $3,524,819.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
