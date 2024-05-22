Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,470 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,830 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAS. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAS opened at $69.93 on Wednesday. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $47.66 and a 12-month high of $78.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

In related news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $385,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $3,249,270.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,762 shares of company stock worth $6,337,597 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.15.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

