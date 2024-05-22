PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRT opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $46.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.92. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $6.99.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 84.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns interests in the oil and natural gas producing properties. The company's underlying properties include 22,394 net acres in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

