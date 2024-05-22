Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s current full-year earnings is $4.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s FY2024 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.83 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of CBRL opened at $46.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.48. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $46.78 and a 12-month high of $111.90.

Institutional Trading of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,935,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth about $1,166,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.67%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

