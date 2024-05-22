Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stake in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,225 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in H World Group were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of H World Group by 344.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 367,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,324,000 after buying an additional 284,742 shares during the last quarter. AI Squared Management Ltd purchased a new position in H World Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,990,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in H World Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,057,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,110,000 after acquiring an additional 116,641 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in H World Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 178,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 17,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 285,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after purchasing an additional 15,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HTHT shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of H World Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd. CLSA started coverage on shares of H World Group in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of H World Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on H World Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

H World Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $37.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.17. H World Group Limited has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. H World Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.99 million. Equities research analysts forecast that H World Group Limited will post 2 EPS for the current year.

H World Group Company Profile

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

