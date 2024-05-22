Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $882,000 Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,054 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 246,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 27,077 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Amcor by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 311,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 197,760 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amcor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,479,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,349,000 after acquiring an additional 325,747 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Amcor by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,345,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after acquiring an additional 227,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,055,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,152,000 after buying an additional 830,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of AMCR opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.79. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.43.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

