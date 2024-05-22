Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 20.0% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after purchasing an additional 86,888 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,548,000 after purchasing an additional 53,265 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,188,000 after buying an additional 11,803 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,957,000 after buying an additional 9,612 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total value of $531,085.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,822.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,492.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $321.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $194.59 and a 12-month high of $325.11. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.85 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.33.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.99%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $352.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.27.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

