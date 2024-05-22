SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the technology company on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
SS&C Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. SS&C Technologies has a payout ratio of 17.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SS&C Technologies to earn $5.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.
SS&C Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $63.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.71. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.86.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.20.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $639,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.
SS&C Technologies Company Profile
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.
