The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Williams Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams Companies’ current full-year earnings is $1.82 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Williams Companies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

WMB has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $28.27 and a 52-week high of $41.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.46. The firm has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMB. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 32,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Lummis Asset Management LP raised its position in Williams Companies by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Lummis Asset Management LP now owns 14,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 454.3% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 43,395 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

