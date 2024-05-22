V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of V.F. in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.98 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.02. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

VFC has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on V.F. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Williams Trading reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.16.

V.F. Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE VFC opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. V.F. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in V.F. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 47,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

