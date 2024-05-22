Zacks Research Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Antero Resources in a report released on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst A. Kanoria now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Benchmark cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.69.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Antero Resources stock opened at $34.39 on Wednesday. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $35.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 171.95 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $336,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,654.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $336,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,654.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $581,383.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 943,657 shares of company stock worth $28,479,689. Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1,311.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.