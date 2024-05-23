Level Four Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,232 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNN. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,566.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 1,431.0% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 128,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 120,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 2.5% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 170,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Smith & Nephew Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:SNN opened at $25.63 on Thursday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $32.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Smith & Nephew Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

