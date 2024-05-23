UBS Group AG Increases Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 847,196 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,489 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.62% of AECOM worth $78,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Stock Performance

NYSE:ACM opened at $89.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of -991.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.79. AECOM has a 1-year low of $74.40 and a 1-year high of $98.72.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 22.73%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -977.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AECOM news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $671,308.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,711.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACM shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

AECOM Company Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

See Also

