UBS Group AG Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 92.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,743,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838,923 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.78% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $91,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 327.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,385,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,748,000 after buying an additional 10,251,581 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,524,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,508 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,284,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,306,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,886,000 after purchasing an additional 566,822 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,171,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $51.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.66. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $52.94.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

