UBS Group AG Has $88.87 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 917,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,020 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.68% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $88,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 72,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $103.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.07.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

