The Top Health Care ETFs to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul

Despite macro headwinds, the healthcare industry continues to witness stable growth, thanks to its relatively inelastic demand. Moreover, an aging population and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are expected to boost the healthcare industry.

In addition, President Biden signed the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 a few days before the new year. The omnibus measure will provide $120.70 billion to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Also, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) will be funded with $47.50 billion to increase investments in Alzheimer’s disease, cancer, and health disparities research.

Furthermore, according to Verified Market Research, the global healthcare market is anticipated to reach $665.37 billion by 2028.

Given the backdrop, we think quality healthcare ETFs Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ( VHT ), Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF ( RYH ), and VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF ( PPH ) might be ideal buy-and-hold options for the long haul.

Vanguard Health Care Index Fund (VHT)

VHT is a sectoral ETF launched and managed by The Vanguard Group, Inc. The fund provides exposure to firms stretching across multiple industries in the low-volatility healthcare sector.

With $17.26 billion in AUM, VHT’s top holding is UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) which has an 8.48% weighting in the fund. It is followed by…

