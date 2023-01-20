3 Incredible ETFs Under $100 to Stock up on in 2023

While the Consumer Price Index (CPI) fell 0.1% in December, headline CPI rose 6.5% from a year ago, highlighting the persistent burden of rising prices in the US. The current inflation rate is far away from the Fed’s 2% target.

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates seven times last year as it battles the multi-decade high inflation, taking the target rate into a range between 4.25% and 4.5%, the highest level in 15 years. The Fed expects anemic economic growth next year of just 0.5% and predicts that unemployment will hit 4.6%, up from its current rate of 3.7%.

Furthermore, money markets are pricing a rate peak around 4.9%, followed by nearly half a percentage point of rate cuts by the end of 2023. However, Fed officials have been saying rates are heading above 5% and will stay there all year. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said the central bank should raise interest rates above 5% by early in the second quarter and then go on hold for “a long time.”

As macroeconomic uncertainties remain, it could be wise to invest in ETFs with exposure to industries or asset classes that usually remain relatively unaffected by economic weakness.

