Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $444.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $433.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.34. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $304.77 and a 52 week high of $449.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

