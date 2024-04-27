Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ichor were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ichor by 207.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ichor by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ichor in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Ichor by 45.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ichor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ICHR shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ichor from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ichor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Ichor in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised shares of Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Ichor in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

Insider Transactions at Ichor

In related news, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,056,359.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,431.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ichor news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,056,359.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,431.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,848. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $39.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.75 and its 200 day moving average is $34.03. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $46.43.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $203.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.50 million. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ichor

(Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.