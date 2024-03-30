ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 559,000 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the February 29th total of 794,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 49.9 days.

ATCO Price Performance

ATCO stock opened at $27.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.39. ATCO has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.82.

ATCO Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.3659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from ATCO’s previous dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 5.32%. ATCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

ATCO Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

