Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the February 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Codere Online Luxembourg Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of Codere Online Luxembourg stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.70.
Codere Online Luxembourg Company Profile
