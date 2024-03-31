Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the February 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Codere Online Luxembourg Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Codere Online Luxembourg stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.70.

Codere Online Luxembourg Company Profile

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina.

