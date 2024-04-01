Analysts Set The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) PT at GBX 1,052.50

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,052.50 ($13.30).

SGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.26) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

In other The Sage Group news, insider Sangeeta Anand bought 1,000 shares of The Sage Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,208 ($15.27) per share, with a total value of £12,080 ($15,266.02). Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

LON:SGE opened at GBX 1,265.50 ($15.99) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,207.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,118.02. The company has a market capitalization of £12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,026.19, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.57. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of GBX 742.20 ($9.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,285 ($16.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 12.75 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.55. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9,047.62%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

